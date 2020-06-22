Rivers APC Crisis: Aguma refutes allegations leading to his suspension

Igo Aguma, suspended Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers, has refuted all allegations against him.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday by Livingstone Wechie, his Media Adviser, Aguma said it was a known fact that prior to this time, the APC in Rivers had been polarised into various factions.

He said that the factionalism of the APC in Rivers resulted in the opening up of two factional offices in the state.

“Upon the assumption of office by the Igo Aguma-led State Executive Committee of the Party, it became important in keeping with our resolve to restore peace and reconciliation in the party to acquire a new office complex.

“The aim was to have an office that would be neutral to all, as using either of the two former factional offices would not promote reconciliation,” Aguma said.

According to him, party members are aware that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings of large numbers are held virtually, especially when some of the members are in their fifties.

“This we have done successfully so far, and the meetings so far held by the APC executive committee in Rivers were widely publicised and well-advertised on national dailies and other media platforms.

“Also there is a platform where all Executive Committee members of APC Rivers state are participants and every detail of meetings and relevant matters are always available to all,” he added.

Aguma stated that as a party that respected the rule of law and enforced same, it was not strange to see reactions of this sort.

“Especially, when you wield the big stick to discipline any member of our party for any act of indiscipline. May I state that my so-called suspension as the Chairman of the APC is of no effect and defunct,” he said.