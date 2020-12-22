Rivers APC crisis deepens as faction suspends Amaechi

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state has suspended Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation.

The development comes a day after the Isaac Ogbubula-led caretaker committee of the party in the state suspended Magnus Abe, a former senator who has been at loggerheads with Amaechi.

The Igo Aguma-led led faction faction said the decision to suspend Amaechi from the party was taken at an extraordinary executive meeting presided over by Aguma in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital.

Aguma, in a statement through Livingstone Wechie, his media adviser, said the APC had written to the Rivers State Electoral Commission (RISIEC) to declare its readiness to partake in the forthcoming local government election in the state.

He said the meeting was well attended by the statutory executive members, who participated physically and virtually to take major decisions affecting the party.

“The state executive committee also accepted and ratified the decision of the state disciplinary committee to uphold the indefinite suspension of Isaac Ogbobula by the Ward 10 and LGA executive of Ahoada-East local government area of Rivers state. Isaac Ogbobula is hereby suspended indefinitely from APC Rivers,” he said.

“The state chairman briefed the executive committee meeting that he received communication from the APC executive of Gokana LGA to the effect that both Ward 16, Bera and the Gokana LGA chapters of the party have expelled Chief Victor Giadom from the APC as well as a report from Emohua LGA chapter that both Ward 4 and Emohua local government chapter of the party in Rivers state has suspended Senator Chief Andrew Uchendu from the APC.

“The executive committee referred both reports from Emohua and Gokana local government Areas on Chief Victor Giadom and Senator Andrew Uchendu to the state disciplinary committee for further action in line with Article 21 of APC constitution.”

He said the state caretaker committee also expressed commitment to work and bring the party to reckoning in Rivers state.

The APC national executive council had earlier dissolved all the party’s structures at the national, zonal and state levels.