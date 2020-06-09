RMRDC describes ‘kilishi’ as research breakthrough

Hussain Ibrahim, director-general of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), says his agency has developed technology to optimise kilishi production.

Kilishi is a dried form of kebab made from cow, sheep or goat meat.

While appearing before the senate committee on science and technology in Abuja on Monday, Ibrahim listed it as one of the agency’s successes.

His comments followed a question from Uche Ekwunife, chairperson of the committee who had asked the DG to tell the committee of the council’s breakthroughs.

In response, the director-general said in about 30 years of the council’s existence, they have been able to develop glucose syrup but not on the scale the country would not need to import it.

“We have not reached that stage, it goes through processes and we have tested it now but the stage we are now in is the pilot stage,” the professor said.

“That pilot stage will now lead to the optimisation of the products. At that pilot stage, we would now see if what we have finally done are technically feasible or commercially viable. We have to determine that.

“After we have determined that, we will now ask relevant industries to take them for mass production. In our 30 years of research activities, we are still the largest research institute. But to be candid with you, we are still making progress.

“For now, we have developed technology to optimise kilishi production. Research activities take time.”

His comments sparked laughter.