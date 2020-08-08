Robin van Persie returns to Feyenoord as coach

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has returned to boyhood club Feyenoord as a coach.

Van Persie, 37, had a final season as a player with the Dutch side in 2018-19 and will now work under manager Dick Advocaat to help the forwards.

“It is not an official position so it’s hard for me to give it a title,” said the former Netherlands international.

“It’s a win-win. I’ll find out here whether I like doing this and help the staff a bit.”

Van Persie, who was capped 102 times for his country, scored 35 goals in 98 Eredivisie appearances during his two spells with Feyenoord.

Since his retirement as a player last year, he has been working in the media in England.