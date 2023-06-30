Sacrifices for better Nigeria must start from leaders – Obi

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has explained that for Nigeria to overcome its present economic and political problems, the leaders, at all levels of governance, must be willing to make painful sacrifices that will benefit the people.

Obi made the remarks while addressing journalists in Awka, Anambra State. He said it was unfair for the leaders to be living in profligacy while the people were going through untold hardship occasioned by bad governance in the country.

“The present Nigeria requires that those who serve must do so by example. Their behaviour, character and attitude must be reflective of the solutions to the challenges facing Nigerians because people are really suffering in this country,” Obi said.

He maintained that leaders must begin to drastically cut the cost of governance to be able to invest in the different aspects of human development and improve the lives of the people.

“While we urge our people to endure some hardship for a better tomorrow, our leaders must live frugally and act responsibly,” he said.