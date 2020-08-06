Safety of Nigerians in search for COVID-19 vaccine our priority, says Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the safety and health of Nigerians is a top priority in the government’s search for COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking on Wednesday during a virtual meeting with representatives of Pfizer and Biotech, the international pharmaceutical firms promoting the BNT162 vaccine candidate, the vice-president said the federal government is examining every possible option in the development and distribution of a vaccine against the COVID-19 disease.

Also at the meeting were Osagie Ehanire, minister of health; Faisal Shuaib, executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

“It is important for us that we are prioritised – as the largest country in Africa – in the distribution of the best COVID-19 vaccine when it’s eventually ready,” Osinbajo said.

“Our priority is the health of the Nigerian citizens. We continue to engage and intend to look at every possible option – from all manufacturers – of a good vaccine. We want to do the very best for our people in this regard.”

During the meeting, Osinbajo asked the company representatives how quickly Nigeria can get the vaccine once it is ready.

In response, Subair Olayinka, Pfizer country manager and representative in Africa, said Nigeria will be considered a priority for the vaccine supply in Africa.

On Tuesday, the National Universities Commission (NUC) said not less than 32 universities in the country are involved in different stages of research aimed at galvanising research toward the development of COVID-19 vaccines and non vaccines.