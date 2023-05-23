Saka signs new contract at Arsenal till 2027

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has committed his future to the club after signing a new contract till 2027.

The Gunners have been looking at tying down the young winger to a new deal, with the two parties in February having reached an agreement in principle.

Arsenal have now confirmed that Saka has finally put pen to paper on the new contract.

On the club’s Twitter handle, Saka said, “The club has been a family to me since I was eight years old.”

Saka has enjoyed another fine season at the Emirates Stadium, playing a prominent role in their very unsuccessful Premier League title charge.

He is one of only two players – the other being Mohamed Salah – to have registered double figures in goals and assists in the top flight this term, scoring 13 times and setting up others on 11 occasions.

The English attacker who wears jersey number 7 has helped steer the Gunners to a second position in the English Premier League.

Arsenal are looking to also secure the future of other key players including Aaron Ramsdale and William Saliba