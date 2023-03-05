Salah Sets Record as Liverpool Humiliate Manchester United 7-0

At a jubilant Anfield, Liverpool performed a flawless performance, and Mohamed Salah set a new record for the team in Premier League goals scored.

The Carabao Cup, a tangible reward for United’s revival under manager Erik ten Hag, was already bestowed upon them, but Liverpool’s savage hammering of them served as a brutal reality check on their advancement.

As former Old Trafford target Cody Gakpo finished off Andy Robertson’s exquisite pass two minutes before halftime, Liverpool gained control of what had been a tense encounter with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford missing presentable chances.

Three minutes later, Salah duped Lisandro Martinez into assisting Gakpo for another elegant finish, and then the Egyptian resumed his well-known position as United’s tormentor by scoring himself.

Salah scored high past De Gea to end a quick counterattack, and Nunez added another goal from Jordan Henderson’s pass to complete the onslaught.

Then, in the sixth, Salah fought his way to overtake Robbie Fowler as the leading Premier League scorer for Liverpool with 129 goals. He also has 12 goals versus Manchester United for Liverpool, 10 of which have come in his last five games.

And to cap off an incredible game, Roberto Firmino, who has confirmed he will leave Anfield at the end of the current campaign, made it 7-0 from close range.

This victory surpasses Liverpool’s 7-1 triumph in the Second Division of 1895–96 as the largest victory in the match’s history.

With a game remaining and a three-point deficit to Tottenham, Liverpool is now a dangerous force in the race for a Champions League spot.