Sanusi has accepted to serve as Kaduna varsity chancellor – El-Rufai

The Kaduna state government has named Muhammadu Sanusi II, ex-emir of Kano, as the chancellor of the Kaduna State University (KASU).

Muyiwa Adekeye, special adviser to Nasir el-Rufai, the state governor, on media and communication, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

The development comes a day after el-Rufai also appointed Sanusi as vice-chairman of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency(KADIPA).

Both appointments come within 72 hours after Sanusi was dethroned as Kano emir.

According to the statement, the governor said Sanusi has given his consent to both appointments.

The former monarch would take over from Tagwai Sambo, the pioneer chancellor, who has held the position since 2005.

El-Rufai said he is convinced that the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would “provide symbolic and substantive leadership in raising the profile of KASU as an emerging centre of learning on the national and global level”.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai is delighted to appoint His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Chancellor of the Kaduna State University. In public life, His Highness has demonstrated a strong commitment to education,” the statement read.

“The Kaduna State Government has no doubt that as Chancellor, His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi, would provide symbolic and substantive leadership in raising the profile of KASU as an emerging centre of learning on the national and global level.

“This appointment of the new chancellor comes at an exciting moment for KASU which is transiting to a multicampus structure with presence across the state.

“HH Muhammadu Sanusi II replaces the pioneer Chancellor, HH Malam Tagwai Sambo, the Chief of Moro’a, who has served in that role since 2005. Governor El-Rufai has conveyed the profound appreciation of the government to HH Malam Tagwai Sambo for the long years of distinguished service to KASU and the state.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai welcomes with gratitude the consent of His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi to serve as Chancellor of KASU and as Vice-Chairman of the board of KADIPA.

“The Kaduna State Government is grateful that HH Muhammadu Sanusi II continues to support and assist the realisation of the governance objectives of the Kaduna State Government.”