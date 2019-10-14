Sanusi sacks palace chief for welcoming Ganduje

The last may not have been heard of the feud between Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi 11 and Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as the Emir on Saturday ordered the sack of Maja Siddin Sarkin Kano, Alhaji Auwalu, for participating in the grand reception in honour of Govenor Ganduje last Wednesday.

The Maja Sidden Sarkin Kano, who is in-charge of decorating the Emir’s horse, was asked to vacate his home of over 30 years. The development has caused disaffection within the Kano Emirate Council.

Trouble started for Alhaji Auwalu when he raised the portrait of the late Emir of Kano, His Highness, Sarkin Ado Abdullahi Bayero, while celebrating with Ganduje as the governor’s long convoy passed through the Emir’s palace from Kano airport towards the Government House last Wednesday.

A palace source, who craved anonymity, told reporters that Emir Sanusi, who was not in Kano during Ganduje’s reception, was angered over the action of Alhaji Auwalu.

“You know what is happening between the Emir and Governor Ganduje. In fact, members of the Emirate Council were warned against attending any government function, which the Emir did not approve of.

“The Emir was outraged over the action of Maja Siddin Sarkin Kano, which he considered as acts of disloyalty. This man is a very popular man within the palace. He arranges the horse for the Emir and he has stayed in the palace for over 30 years.

“People around here are not happy over his plight. People are angry because they believe he is being treated unjustly. I don’t think it is a sin to join happy residents to celebrate the tribunal victory and home-coming of Governor Ganduje.”