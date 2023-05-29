Sanusi’s Possible Return: How miscreants ‘heckled’ Kano, Bichi emirs at Abba’s inauguration

There was a mild drama at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, on Monday, during the inauguration of Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf as the new Governor of the State, when miscreants suspected to be supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) heckled the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, and his younger brother, Alh. Nasiru Ado Bayero, who is the Emir of Bichi.

Immediately the first-class monarchs arrived at the venue, the angry miscreants, suspected to be hired political thugs started shouting at the top of their voices, it was gathered.

Aminu and Nasiru both are children of the most revered Emir of Kano, Alh. Ado Bayero, who died in 2014, after spending 51 years on the throne.

Their mother, who died in April 2021 was one of the daughters of the 8th Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Zulu Gambari, and a senior sister to the current Ilorin emir.

Aminu Ado Bayero, born on 10 February 1961, became the 15th Fulani Emir of Kano on 9 March 2020, following the deposition of his nephew Muhammad Sanusi II, by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. He is the chancellor of the University of Calabar.

Meanwhile, Nasiru Ado Bayero, born on 2 February 1964, is a Nigerian banker and businessman before he ascended the throne of the Emir of Bichi. He succeeded his brother, Aminu Ado Bayero, who was named as the Emir of Kano, following the deposition of Sanusi II.

The Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, had last week officially invited the former Emir Sanusi Lamido to his inauguration as Governor of the State on 29 May 2023.

Many people saw the invitation as controversial. And were wondering how Sanusi would be in the same space, if he honoured the invitation, with the incumbent Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero in attendance.

Meanwhile, former Governor of the State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is also the leader of the NNPP, said the incoming government in Kano would revisit the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi.

In a viral video posted on social media after the victory of his party in Kano, Kwankwaso said he was confident that Abba Yusuf, governor-elect of the state, would have the wisdom to resolve “challenges” in the state.

He said the opportunity to revisit Sanusi’s dethronement had presented itself and that he would advise the incoming government on what to do as an elder.

“We as elders in the movement will continue to advise them to do things that are proper,” Kwankwaso said.

“We tried not to talk about whether the Emir would be removed or not, but now you see, the opportunity is there.

“Those who God made leaders will now decide on the next step and decision to take. They will review it and determine what is the right thing to be done.

“Apart from the issue of changing the emir, the emirates have now been divided into five. All of that will be reviewed too. When a leader comes into power whether in a country, state or local government area, he inherits things that are good and things that are difficult and challenging.”