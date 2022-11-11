Sanwo Olu congratulates Obasa as he clocks 50

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has received congratulations from Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as he turns 50.

Sanwo-Olu praised the Speaker’s characteristics, noting that as the member of the Lagos State House of Assembly with the longest tenure, Obasa has made notable advancements in his public service.

Governor Sanwo-Olu praised Obasa for his contributions to his constituency, Agege I, the State Assembly, Lagos State, and Nigeria in general in a statement released on Thursday by his chief press secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile. This was especially true during his time serving as chairman of the Conference of Speakers of the State Legislatures of Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu added that Speaker Obasa is passionate about the growth and development of Lagos State, which is why there is synergy between the executive and legislative branches of government. Speaker Obasa is a member of the Lagos APC’s top leadership body, the Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

He said: “I join millions of well-wishers, colleagues, associates, and family members in congratulating the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, on his Golden jubilee celebration on behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, the Lagos State Government, leaders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the good people of Lagos State.

“You (Obasa) are a loyal and committed member of the progressive family in Lagos State, especially in Agege Local Government area where you served passionately as Councilor on the platform of Alliance for Democracy (AD) between 1999 and 2002 before being elected into the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2003 and re-elected four consecutive times to become the longest serving lawmaker in Lagos State House of Assembly.

“You are an outstanding politician worthy of emulation and commendation because of the role you have been playing as leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly. As Speaker, you have discharged your duties with utmost professionalism, commitment, competence, and dedication for a cordial relationship between the legislature and executive for the progress of our dear Lagos State.

“As you attain this Golden age of wisdom, I wish you more fulfilling years. I pray that God will grant you the grace, long life, and sound health to continue to direct the affairs of the Lagos State House of Assembly and render more service to humanity.”