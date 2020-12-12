Sanwo-Olu goes into isolation as close aide contracts COVID-19

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, went into self-isolation on Friday after of one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19.

Akin Abayomi, commissioner for health, who broke the news on Friday, said members of the governor’s team will undergo COVID-19 test.

“They will be tested by the Lagos State biobank today but will remain in isolation until the results of the tests are available,” he said.

“We are seeing slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all Lagosians should adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary gatherings.”

There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, with health authorities warning of the possibility of a second wave of the pandemic.

On Thursday, the federal government directed COVID-19 treatment centres across the country to prepare for reopening.

Some of the centres were shut after the country recorded a decline in cases.

But speaking at the briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, directed health workers to be on alert.

Nigeria crossed the 70,000 mark of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.