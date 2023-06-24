Sanwo-Olu leads awareness walk against drug abuse

Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on Saturday led an Awareness Walk against drug abuse and illicit dealing in narcotics organized by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The walk was put together in partnership with telecommunication firm, MTN Nigeria Limited as part of activities lined up to commemorate the 2023 International Day Against Drug Abuse which is celebrated annually on June 26.

The awareness walk commenced from the NDLEA’s Office located at 5, Jaguomi Street, Gbagada Phase 2, and ended at the Terminal 2 of Oshodi Transport Interchange.

According to Dr. Sanwo-Olu, the war against Drug Abuse is a serious problem and needs to be tackled by all relevant stakeholders.

“We are very serious about the war against drug abuse in Lagos State. All over the world, June 26 is celebrated as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and the theme for this year is: “Together, we tackle the world’s drug problems”

“The war against drug abuse is not a war for just one person, it involves you and me, non-governmental agencies, students, elders amongst others. I, myself being a senior girl child, mother, medical practitioner, and First Lady of Lagos State finds it important that I take part in this exercise.

“Therefore, I encourage all women, mothers, and intending mothers to join forces to fight against drug abuse and illicit dealing in narcotics in all the 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas and wards in Lagos State,” she said.

The First Lady commended NDLEA and all partners that supported the awareness campaign, just as she urged everyone to partake in the fight as the war against the menace should be and must be seen as everyone’s business.

Commander, Lagos Command of the NDLEA, Alhaji Umaru Isa Adoro said Lagos is crucial to the fight against drug abuse and trafficking because dealers come in through the state.

He commended the First Lady for her tremendous support and the Lagos State Government, saying their backing had enhanced the feat achieved in a short period of assumption of duty.

“Last week alone, this particular Command made a seizure of 2.4 tons of Canadian loud. As we were on it, our counterpart in the Marine unit made an arrest of over 2.1 tons of Canadian loud. These drugs were on the high sea and on their way to Lagos for onward distribution to other parts of Nigeria.

“If you look at the volume, in one week, we have about 4.5 tons. You can now imagine the number of tons that have been arrested in Lagos. Over 90 tons meant for consumption in Lagos State and other states have been arrested from last year till now,” Adoro said.

He added that barely in his 6 months in office from November 2022 till now, over 450 dealers were arrested, while over 20 tons of drugs have been removed from circulation.

“We have enjoyed enormous support from the office of the Governor and the First Lady because Nigeria cannot be Nigeria without Lagos State and Lagos Command has been working hard to make arrests and seizures at the drug dens,” he said.