Sanwo-Olu reconstitutes boards of security trust, employment trust fund

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the reconstitution of The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).
A statement signed on behalf of the Governor by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile explained that the new board appointments, which take immediate effect were necessitated by the vacancies in the two organisations.
The Governor thanked the previous members of the two Boards for their meritorious and conscientious service to the State.
Governor Sanwo-Olu congratulated and thanked the new members for accepting to serve their State and help improve on the achievements of their predecessors.
The new members, Sanwo-Olu said, were carefully chosen based on records of excellence in their chosen fields.
Membership of the LSETF board is four years.
The new boards’ compositions are as follows:
Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF)
Mrs Bola Adesola Chairman
Mr Sinari Bolade Daranijo Member
Mrs Tatiana Mousalli-Nouri Member
Mr Segun Ojelade Member
Ms Kofo Durosinmi-Etti Member
Mr Idris Olorunimbe Member
Mr Ronald Chagoury Jnr. Member
Mrs Abisoye Tejumola Executive Secretary
Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF)
Mr. Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti Chairman
Mr. Segun Agbaje Member
Mr. Ebenezer Oneyeagwu Member
Dr. Adesola Kareem Adeduntan Member
Mr. Emeka Onwuka Member
Mr. Tayo Akinmade Ayinde Member
Engr. Bamgbose-Martins Member
Mr. Agboola Oshodi-Glover (Rtd DIG) Member
Mr. Yemi Idowu Member
Otunba Niyi Adewunmi Member
Dr. Ayo Oyisan Member
Hon. Dr. Abdul Razaq Balogun Executive Secretary