Sanwo-Olu reconstitutes boards of security trust, employment trust fund

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the reconstitution of The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

A statement signed on behalf of the Governor by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile explained that the new board appointments, which take immediate effect were necessitated by the vacancies in the two organisations.

The Governor thanked the previous members of the two Boards for their meritorious and conscientious service to the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu congratulated and thanked the new members for accepting to serve their State and help improve on the achievements of their predecessors.

The new members, Sanwo-Olu said, were carefully chosen based on records of excellence in their chosen fields.

Membership of the LSETF board is four years.

The new boards’ compositions are as follows:

Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF)

Mrs Bola Adesola Chairman

Mr Sinari Bolade Daranijo Member

Mrs Tatiana Mousalli-Nouri Member

Mr Segun Ojelade Member

Ms Kofo Durosinmi-Etti Member

Mr Idris Olorunimbe Member

Mr Ronald Chagoury Jnr. Member

Mrs Abisoye Tejumola Executive Secretary

Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF)

Mr. Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti Chairman

Mr. Segun Agbaje Member

Mr. Ebenezer Oneyeagwu Member

Dr. Adesola Kareem Adeduntan Member

Mr. Emeka Onwuka Member

Mr. Tayo Akinmade Ayinde Member

Engr. Bamgbose-Martins Member

Mr. Agboola Oshodi-Glover (Rtd DIG) Member

Mr. Yemi Idowu Member

Otunba Niyi Adewunmi Member

Dr. Ayo Oyisan Member

Hon. Dr. Abdul Razaq Balogun Executive Secretary