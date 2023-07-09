Sanwo-Olu restates government commitment to staff welfare

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, charged all workers in the employment of the state government to recommit themselves to efficient and effective service delivery for the benefit of all Lagos residents.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the charge at the annual interdenominational thanksgiving service for the Year 2023 Lagos State Public Service Week held at Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja with the theme: “A Transformed Life for a Greater Service “

Sanwo-Olu was represented by his Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde at the thanksgiving service, which was part of the activities lined up to commemorate the Public Service Week.

The service was also attended by the First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mrs. Bukola Akosile; Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Barr. (Mrs.) Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Permanent Secretaries, and hundreds of civil servants.

Speaking during the service, Governor Sanwo-Olu commended Lagos State civil servants for their support, saying their contributions to the success of his administration could not be over-emphasised.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who restated his government commitment to staff welfare, promised that his administration would not relent in improving the welfare of civil servants by providing a conducive environment and rewarding hard work.

Lagos State First Lady who was represented by Mrs Bukola Akosile, the wife of the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, read the Bible Passage taken from Romans 12: 1-8.

In his goodwill message, the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, commended all workers for their diligence to deliver dividends of democracy to all Lagos residents and prayed for the repose of workers who died last year.

Muri-Okunola, who disclosed that the essence of the event was to continually thank God, urged civil servants to continue to render quality service selflessly as they pray and support Governor Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ Agenda.

In his sermon, the Guest Minister, Prof. Samuel Daramola, a Provincial Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Province 69 Ogudu, said Lagos State has every reason to celebrate God for what He has done in the lives of civil servants and the state.

He said public servants are the engine of development who could bring forth economic growth and therefore urged them to be upright and Godly in all their dealings.

The cleric also urged Lagos State Government to declare a Thanksgiving Day to praise God.

During the service, prayers were offered by clerics for Lagos State, Nigeria, Governor Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, the legislature, judiciary, and all public servants in Lagos State.