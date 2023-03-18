Sanwo-Olu votes, sues for peace, violence-free election

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday cast his vote in the governorship and state assembly elections, saying that the electoral process is not supposed to be violent.

Sanwo-Olu, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), performed his civic responsibility at Eiyekole, Polling Unit 006 at Ward E3, St. Stephens Nursery and Primary School, Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island Local Government Area around 10:30 am.

Speaking to journalists shortly after casting his vote, Governor Sanwo-Olu sued for peaceful coexistence among all Lagos residents and charged them to ensure a violence-free election.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who arrived at the polling unit in the company of his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who also took part in the exercise, praised the staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for arriving early at the polling unit.

He also commended the turnout of voters who came out in large numbers to perform their civic responsibilities.

Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that the beauty of democracy is to have diverse views and choices, hence the need for everyone to vote for candidates of their choice in the overall interest of peace and progress in Lagos State.

The Governor who appealed to youths to shun unruly protest and intimidation urged members of the public to report any security threat in their area to the nearest police station.

He said: “My wife and I are happy with the turnout. We are happy with the turnout at this polling unit. I am told that they came right on time and voting is on. I think it is time for us to see and understand that this process is not meant to be a process of violence.

“Election is a democratic process and the best form of validation of what true democracy should be about. And so I want to reiterate that this contest is about peace, it is about progress, it is about prosperity for our state and country at large.”