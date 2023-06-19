SAPZ: Ogun, Arise Integrated Industrial Platform to build parking facility for container, trailers

The Ogun State Government and Arise Integrated Industrial Platform (AIIP) are currently discussing modalities for the establishment of a parking facility for containers and trailers within the premises of the Special Agro Processing Zone (SAPZ).

The Vice President and Country Head, AIIP Nigeria, Suren Abeywickrema made this known at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta during an interview with newsmen shortly after briefing Governor Dapo Abiodun on the progress made towards the construction of the SAPZ at the Remo Industrial cluster.

Abeywickrema disclosed that the construction of the SAPZ would begin in few weeks’ time, adding that the company has begun the process of recruiting workers for the Zone.

“We are here to have a progress review of the investment center project which we are doing in Ogun State. So, we are doing a couple of projects.

“We are having a parking facility for containers and trailers; we are discussing with the government.

“We’ve just updated the Governor on the progress made so far. We are about to start the construction in a couple of weeks’ time, and we have already started to recruit some of the people,” he said.

Abeywickrema also disclosed that about 25 investors from the United States of America have shown interest in the Agro Processing Zone.

He noted that the company has applied for the Free Trade Zone licence from the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), adding that the initial technical assessment form had been completed.

It would be recalled that the President of Arise Integrated Industrial Platform, Gangan Gupta alongside Governor Abiodun had on 4th November, 2022, performed the ground breaking ceremony for the development of the Ogun State Special Agro Industrial Processing Zone at the Agro Cargo Airport.