Saudi Arabia calls for stability in Afghanistan

Saudi Arabia called on the Taliban and all Afghan parties on Monday to preserve lives and property, after Taliban seized the capital Kabul on Sunday.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said on statement that Saudi Arabia stands with the choices that the Afghan people make without any interference.

The Kingdom expressed hope that the situation in the central Asian state stabilizes as soon as possible while carefully following the current events.

Meanwhile, Bahrain will initiate consultations with the other Gulf Arab States regarding the situation in Afghanistan. This move is being initiated in its capacity as current chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the kingdom’s government media office said on Monday.

“The council of ministers has tasked the foreign minister to coordinate and consult with the GCC states regarding the developments in Afghanistan, in the framework of Bahraini presidency” of the group which also includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Oman, it said on Twitter.

Qatar, which had hosted inconclusive Afghan peace talks, is so far the only GCC country to have commented on the situation since the Taliban took control of Kabul, calling for a peaceful transition of power and a comprehensive solution.