Saudi Arabia imposes new double vaccination rule for travel and public spaces

People wanting to board a plane or other modes of public transport in Saudi Arabia will have to have received two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, the interior ministry said on Friday.

The rule will come into effect on October 10 and also extends to participating in any cultural, scientific, social or recreational events.

People who have not been double jabbed will also not be able to participate in any economic, commercial, cultural, recreational, sports or tourism activities.

Entering any governmental or private establishment will also be prohibited for those who have not had two doses of a vaccine.

The Kingdom recorded three deaths from COVID-19 and 45 new infections on Friday. The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 536,226 after 48 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,719 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.