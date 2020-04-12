Saudi Arabia records 7 more coronavirus deaths and hundreds more cases

Saudi Arabia’s health ministry has announced 429 new coronavirus cases and seven more deaths during a press conference on Sunday.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom has reached 4,462, with 59 deaths, the ministry said. Some 761 cases have recovered.

The ministry highlighted Saudi Arabia is among the best globally in carrying out diagnostic examinations for COVID-19.

It said there are more than 40,000 people who are self-isolating at home in Saudi Arabia.

The ministry warned young people not to underestimate coronavirus, saying even youth can get infected.