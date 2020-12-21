Saudi Arabia suspends international flights over new strain of COVID-19

The Saudi Arabian authorities have suspended international flights for a week over a new strain of COVID-19.

Many countries have recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases, a development which has been described as the second wave of the infection.

According to state-run Saudi press agency, the flight ban may be extended by another week “until medical information about the nature of this virus becomes clear”.

The Saudi Arabian government also ordered the closure of land and sea ports for a week.

It directed all those who returned from or passed through a European country over the past three months to get tested for COVID-19 immediately.

But it said the travel suspension will not affect the country’s cargo flights and supply chains.

This development comes after Matt Hancock, health secretary of the United Kingdom, warned that the new strain of the coronavirus is “out of control”.

Globally, over 77 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded out of which more than 1.7 million infected patients have died.

According to Worldometer, a website which provides realtime updates on the virus, Saudi Arabia has reported over 361,000 cases and 6,122 deaths.

Nigeria has also recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases as the number of casualties continues to rise.