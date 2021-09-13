Saudi Arabia to work closely with Austria, international community to fight terrorism

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Saudi Arabia will work closely with Austria and the international community to fight terrorism and extremism.

The remarks were made Sunday during a press conference in Riyadh between the Saudi foreign minister and his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, who is currently visiting Saudi Arabia.

Prince Faisal said he welcomed the release of declassified 9/11 document, saying Saudi Arabia has advocated for decades for the release of any documents related to what happened on that tragic day, adding that the Kingdom has been a key partner in the fight against terrorism.

The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States following an executive order by President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Austria’s foreign minister welcomed Saudi Arabia’s efforts to find a political solution in Yemen.

“Saudi-Arabia is a crucial trading partner in the region. There is still a lot of untapped potential for jointly building back better, greener and more sustainable and focusing on renewable energy.“

— MFA Austria (@MFA_Austria) September 12, 2021

Schallenberg said the Houthi militia have not put the interest of Yemen first as he condemned the Iran-backed group’s attacks targeting the Kingdom.

The Austrian envoy also praised Saudi Arabia’s ongoing reforms, socially and economically, especially for women and human rights. He added the Kingdom could count on Austria as a partner in this period of transition and change.

During his trip, Prince Faisal accompanied Schallenberg and his delegation on a tour of the historic city of AlUla, a UNESCO World Heritage site, where they visited and listened to detailed explanations of several ancient archaeological sites and monuments.

FM #Schallenberg: “Fantastic experience visiting the historic site of #Al-Ula together with my dear friend and colleague, His Highness @FaisalbinFarhan. Very impressed by the dedication and vision at work in developing this site.“ pic.twitter.com/hQBIa8u7Lz

— MFA Austria (@MFA_Austria) September 12, 2021

pleased to accompany FM #Schalenberg of Austria on a tour of historic Al-Ula to explore its natural beauty and historic sites representing ancient civilizations. We are proud of the efforts made to preserve the millennia of heritage as part of vision 2030 @ExperienceAlUla pic.twitter.com/0bR66N5kYr

— فيصل بن فرحان (@FaisalbinFarhan) September 12, 2021