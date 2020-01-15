Security operatives rescue aid workers from ISWAP terrorists

Operatives from Department State Security Service, DSS and other critical stakeholders have rescued five aid workers from the captivity of notorious terrorists in North-Eastern Nigeria on Wednesday’s evening.

The aid workers were abducted by the Islamic State West Africa Province, popularly known as ISWAP terrorists on December 22, 2019 along Monguno-Maiduguri Road in Borno State.

PRNigeria gathered that the rescue operation involved the DSS operatives in collaboration with other critical stakeholders in military and intelligence services.

Those rescued are: Jennifer Samuel UKUMBONG (Alliance for International Medical Action, (ALIMA); Asabe Cletus MUSA, Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA); Adamu Auwal OZESHI; Arthur Ibojekwe CHIMA ( Solidarity International) and George Danbaba MICHEAL (International Organisation for Migration, IOM).

When contacted, the spokesperson of DSS, Dr. Peter Afunaya confirmed the development and added that they aid workers are in good health and are being debriefed as appropriate.