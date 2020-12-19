Selfish politicians frustrating Buhari’s war against insecurity – Yahaya Bello

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, says some “selfish” politicians are frustrating the war against insecurity by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mohammed Onogwu, chief press secretary to the governor, quoted Bello as saying this while speaking at an event on Friday.

While lauding Buhari on the release of the schoolboys abducted from a secondary school in Kankara, Katsina state, the governor called on security agencies to expose and bring to justice those sabotaging the efforts to make the country safe for all.

”The actions of these politicians are pitching Nigerians against the president and the All Progressives Congress (APC) and portraying them as bad entities,” he said.

Bello asked other governors, irrespective of party affiliation, to ensure that their states are safe because that would mean the country at large is safe.

“Anyone belonging to any political party, causing mayhem must be exposed and dealt with divisively,” he said.

The governor also said some people were using the COVID-19 pandemic to play with the lives of Nigerians.

According to him, another lockdown will cripple the country’s economy and impact negatively on the poor.