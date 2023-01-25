Senate approves the reappointment of seven ICPC commissioners

On Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari pleaded with the Senate to take the nominations of seven National Commissioners of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for reappointment under consideration and approve them.

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan read the letter containing Buhari’s request during plenary in Abuja.

According to Sections 3(3) and (7) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act of 2000, the letter states in part: “In accordance with Section 3(3) and (7) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act of 2000, I write to forward for confirmation by the Senate the under-listed names of seven (7) persons for reappointment as members of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).”

Justice Adamu Bello (rtd), from Katsina State, to represent the North West; Hannatu Mohammed, from Jigawa State, to represent the North West; and Mrs. Olubukola Balogun (rtd) from Lagos and Dr. Grace Nkechiyere Chinda are among the National Commissioners of the ICPC whose names have been confirmed for reappointment.

Barr is one more. In the commission, the states of Obiora Samuel Igwedibia from Anambra to represent the South-East, Abdullahi Maikano from Niger to represent the North-Central, and Prince Dauda Yahaya Umar from Nasarawa to represent the North-Central.

Following an examination of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes’ findings, the seven nominations were confirmed.

In his presentation, the committee’s chairman, senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari (APC – Kaduna North), suggested that the nominees be approved.

When the nomination was submitted to the vote by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, the senators agreed that the nominee should be confirmed.