Senate asks Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists

The senate has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists.

The upper legislative chamber also asked the president to declare all known leadership of bandits wanted and prosecute them.

The resolutions of the senate followed a motion sponsored by Ibrahim Gobir, senator representing Sokoto east, and eight other senators.

While moving his motion on the floor of the senate on Wednesday, Gobir drew attention to an attack on a military base in Sokoto at the weekend.

At least 16 security operatives comprising soldiers, police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were killed in the attack.

The senator said losing such a high number of security operatives will deplete the number of personnel the country needs to tackle insecurity.

“Most of the bandits have now relocated to Sabo Birni and Isa LGAs due to the sustained military operations in Zamfara,” he said.

“The present military onslaught on the bandits is not well coordinated because it is only being orchestrated in Zamfara instead of all front lines ravaged by banditry. The operation should be holistic.”

The motion was adopted after Senate President Ahmad Lawan put it to a voice vote.