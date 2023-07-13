Senate confirms appointments of service chiefs

By
Friday Ajagunna
-
0
The senate has confirmed the appointments of the service chiefs recently nominated by President Bola Tinubu.

The upper legislative chamber confirmed the nominees after screening them in a closed session that lasted for more than an hour.

The confirmation followed the screening by the Committee of the whole which was presided over by the Senate President, Godswill Obot Akpabío.

Earlier in the day after their arrival, the nominees were subjected to the Chamber’s protocol where they were asked to introduce themselves.

Senators went into a closed doors after their introduction at about 11:00 am to deliberate security issues with the nominees.

After three hours of the meeting, the Senate reopened Chambers for debate at about 3.00 pm to have the confirmation done.

The Service Chiefs who were confirmed through voice votes are: Major General Christopher G Musa, Chief of Defence Staff, Major General T.A Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, Chief Naval Staff and Air Vice Marshal H. B. Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.

