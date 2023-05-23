Senate confirms reappointment of Dabiri-Erewa as NIDCOM chair

The Senate, on Tuesday, confirmed the nomination of Abike Dabiri-Erewa for reappointment as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission for a second term.

President Muhammadu Buhari had reappointed Dabiri and wrote to the Senate to confirm her appointment.

In a letter addressed to the Senate on May 2, the President requested the confirmation of Dabiri-Erewa’s reappointment.

Her reappointment was contained in a letter written by Buhari, urging the Senate to confirm her.

Dabiri-Erewa, a former Senior Special Adviser to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora was appointed NIDCOM chairman in November 2018.

She also served in the House of Representatives as a member representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency in Lagos from 2003 to 2015.

During plenary on Tuesday, the lawmakers paved the way for Dabiri-Erewa’s second term in office.

Also, the Senate, in its plenary confirmed the appointment of Bernard Okumagba, Patrick Aisowieren and Kurien Uchegbu as members of the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission.