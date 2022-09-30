Senate President, Lawan Accepts Court Judgement

Ahmad Lawan, the President of the Senate, has stated that he would not appeal the judgement delivered by the Federal High Court, Damaturu, in Yobe State, concerning the forthcoming Yobe North Senatorial District elections.

A Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State had declared Bashir Machina as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North Senatorial District in the 2023 election.

Lawan, in a statement which he signed and released on Thursday, stated that he has accepted the judgement of the court which disqualified his candidature and participation in the elections.

The statement titled: “Court Judgement on Yobe North Senatorial District Candidacy” reads:

“Yesterday, Wednesday, 28th September 2022, the Federal High Court in Damaturu delivered judgement on the rightful candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District for the 2023 National Assembly elections.

“The said judgement disqualifies my candidature and therefore my participation in the elections.

“After due consultations with my political associates, supporters and well-wishers, I have decided not to appeal against the judgement. I accept the judgement.

“At this juncture, I deem it appropriate to thank His Excellency, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam for the leadership role in the APC political family in Yobe State. I also thank His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni for the support and brotherhood.

“To my constituents, I thank you all for your unflinching support, loyalty and unreserved commitment to the course of building our people and Yobe North Senatorial District and indeed Yobe State.

“I want to assure you that I will continue to serve you in my personal and any other capacity at all times.

“We journeyed together for a long time, and this journey will remain a lifelong journey. It has been a wonderful relationship and it can only get stronger. I am indebted to you all. Alhamdulillah.”

It will be recalled that Machina had approached the Federal High Court in Damaturu to seek an order of the court to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish his name as the winner of the May 28 APC senatorial primary election for Yobe North.

Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu however ordered the APC to forward the name of Machina to INEC as the authentic winner of the primary election.

The judge, however, described the primary election where the Senate President emerged as the senatorial candidate as a “phantom.”

Controversy had ensued after Lawan who had participated in the presidential primary of the APC and lost to Tinubu, went for the ticket of his senatorial district, Machina however asserted that he duly participated in the primaries and won the ticket.