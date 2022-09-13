Seven kidnapped Enugu traders regain freedom

Seven traders kidnapped at Nrobo community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State have regained freedom after their captors collected N500,000 from the affected families.

The victims were kidnapped on Wednesday evening with their abductors demanding N30,000,000 ransom.

They later settled for N500,000 on Friday after all efforts showed that the families could not raise more than that.

The taxi conveying the abductees was coming from Nsukka to Abbi through the Nrobo community when the occupants were waylaid at a bushy bypass by gunmen, forcing them down from the vehicle before they were taken away into the forest.

A member of the affected family, who pleaded for anonymity, said that a female victim is receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Enugu.