Shettima apologises for ‘incompetent southern Christian better than northern Muslim’ comment

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has apologised over a comment credited to him during the race for the senate presidency.

Shettima was quoted to have said the most incompetent southern Christian is better than the most puritanical northern Muslim.

The vice-president reportedly said this while making the case for a south-south Christian candidate to become president of the senate.

Even though the All Progressives Congress (APC) had nominated Godswill Akpabio for the position, Abdulaziz Yari, senator representing Zamfara west and a Muslim, was a contender till the very end.

Olusola Abiola, director of information in the office of the vice-president, said mischief-makers twisted his principal’s plea out of context.

“It would not be ill-advised for the lawmakers to choose a non-Muslim contestant, even if against a more qualified Muslim option, in order to achieve balance,” Abiola had said.

Abiola’s clarification failed to douse debates elicited by Shettima’s remarks.

Speaking with BBC Hausa, the vice-president said he made those comments in the interest of Nigeria.

Shettima said as the son of Muslim scholars, he does not have the intention of discrediting any religion in the country.

“I am human and imperfect, so I am asking for the forgiveness of the community and my God,” he said.