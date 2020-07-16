Sister seeks probe of female combat pilot’s death

Damilola Adegboye, elder sister of the late first female combat pilot, Tolulope Arotile, has demanded thorough investigation into the circumstances sorrounding her death.

A devastated Adegboye expressed reservation on “how an ordinary reversing could kill a person just like that.”

According to her: “We in the family are not convinced that Tolu can just die like that in a freak accident. I know that the military is well trained in the art of investigation; we want them to carry out a thorough investigation that can convince us beyond all doubts that the incident that led to her death was real. On the day of the incident, Tolu and myself were in the room where she was sleeping.

“A call came in to her phone, which she picked but from the way they spoke I knew that the caller must be a senior officer calling her to come to the Air Force base. She felt reluctant and I offered to drop her off.

“One hour later, I saw online that something serious had happened to her. I couldn’t believe that somebody I just dropped off is dead.”