Soji Adagunodo, PDP south-west vice-chairman, is dead

Soji Adagunodo, the zonal vice chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the south-west, is dead.

Oladele Oluwabamiji, PDP’s director of media and publicity in Osun, confirmed the development on Tuesday night.

A statement by Olasoji Jr. Adagunodo Oluwatukesi, his son on behalf of the family, said Adagunodo died on Monday after a brief illness in the United States of America. He was 62.

Adagunodo, until his death, was PDP’s zonal-vice chairman and former chairman of the party in Osun state.

The late politician who hailed from Obokun LGA of Osun was also a former member of the state house of assembly.

Meanwhile, Ademola Adeleke, Osun governor, has described the death of Adagunodo as a “sore loss not only for the party but also Osun state”.

In a statement by Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke’s spokesperson, the governor said, the late Adagunodo was one of his staunch supporters who backed him to win the Osun governorship poll.

“Late Hon Adagunodo is a friend whom I supported to become the state Chairman of the PDP and who in turn backed me to emerge a Senator of the Federal Republic. It is a bitter loss and we will badly miss him,” the governor said.

“The news of the passing of Hon. Adagunodo was devastating to me as a person. I note Hon. Adagunodo contributions to our great party as the Chairman in Osun state and I celebrate the impacts he effected as the South West Chairman of PDP.”