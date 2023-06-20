Sokoto governor disguises, rides tricycle to specialist hospital for inspection

Ahmad Aliyu, governor of Sokoto, has paid an unscheduled visit to the specialist hospital in the state to ascertain the quality of service rendered.

Abubakar Bawa, the governor’s spokesperson, said Aliyu rode a tricycle into the hospital premises at midnight and headed straight for the wards.

He said the governor’s decision to visit the health facility unannounced followed series of complaints raised by residents of the state over poor service delivery.

The spokesperson said other concerns that forced the governor to visit the hospital include dilapidated facilities, erratic power supply, dearth of manpower and lack of functional medical equipment.

“The unscheduled visit which lasted for over an hour, offered the governor an opportunity to see things for himself,” he said.

“Patients in most of the wards visited by the governor, were found using torchlights because of absence of light in the hospital.

“Some of the nurses we met in the hospital were either sleeping in their stations or sitting outside the wards because of absence of light and the fear of mosquito bites.

“Some of them interviewed by the governor revealed that their wards had been without light for the past nine months.”

Speaking after the midnight inspection, the governor expressed dismay over the condition he met the hospital and the patients.

“This is unbelievable. I can’t believe this,” he was quoted as saying.

“How could a hospital operate without electricity? See how patients and their relatives are being subjected to all kinds of hazards.”

The statement said the governor directed the hospital management to see him for further discussion on how to remedy the situation.