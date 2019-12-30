Sokoto House member collapses, dies

A member of Sokoto State House of Assembly, who represents Kebbe Constituency, under the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Isa Harisu, slumped and died on Monday.

Aged 55, the member was reported to be in one of the offices at the House before Monday’s sitting.

A source said that Harisu was discussing with his colleagues in an office when he suddenly collapsed, but died while he was being taken to Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, UDUTH.

Deputy Speaker of the House, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, officially announced the death of the member at sitting of the assembly.

He also announced the suspension of Monday’ s sitting to attend the burial rites.

Hasiru died leaving his mother, four wives and 22 children behind.