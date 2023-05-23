South-east governors ‘agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari’

Governors from Nigeria’s south-east region have named the Second Niger Bridge after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari Sallau, the president’s personal assistant on media, wrote on his Facebook page: “Following consultations, the governors of the south-east have agreed that the second Niger Bridge shall be named the Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge”.

Speaking at the virtual inauguration of the bridge, Hope Uzodinma, the governor of Imo, said despite the south-east not voting for him, Buhari fulfilled the promise he made to the geopolitical zone.

“He asked for our votes, we did not give him. He made a promise and now he has fulfilled the promise even though we didn’t vote for him.”

Charles Soludo, governor of Anambra, said: “As you (Buhari) leave office, the south-east will remember you. It would not be inappropriate to call you Mr Infrastructure. This is a promise delivered.”

Reacting to the naming of the bridge, Tolu Ogunlesi, a special assistant to the president on digital and new media, said the south-east governors agreed to name the new bridge after the president.

On December 15, 2022, the federal government opened the Second Niger Bridge for use, in order to ease traffic in the south-east during the festive season.

The bridge opened for one month during the yuletide and was later closed to traffic on January 15, 2023, for the completion of the Loko-Oweto Bridge and link roads between Benue and Nasarawa states.

On May 15, the bridge was fully opened to motorists, while some finishing touches like lane markings were ongoing.

In a statement on Monday, Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesperson, said Buhari is expected to commission seven legacy projects, including the Second Niger Bridge, on Tuesday.

On his part, Bashir Ahmad, special assistant on digital communication to Buhari, on Tuesday, announced that the 1.6 km long bridge has been named after the president.

“The name is now being officiated. Thank God for our brand new Muhammadu Buhari bridge. Thank you, President Muhammadu Buhari,” Ahmad wrote on his Twitter page.

