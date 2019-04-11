Speakership: Why I stepped down for Gbajabiamila – Monguno

The candidacy of the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as the Speakers of the 9th House got a boost on Thursday as Muhammad Monguno withdrew from the race.

Monguno, one of the front line contenders, immediately declared support for Gbajabiamila based on the party’s decision and personal conviction.

Monguno, who is Chairman Committee on Agricultural Productions and Services, said the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) supercedes personal ambitions.

Besides being an advocate of party supremacy, Monguno said having zoned the Senate Presidency to the Northeast, fairness dictates that House members from the same region should naturally drop their ambition.

Monguno, who represents Marte/Monguno/Nganzai Federal Constituency of Borno State, said there was no reason to disrespect the party’s decision.

The lawmaker said Gbajabiamila ranks highest and most qualified among all contenders for the seat being very experienced and the most senior APC member in the House, having spent 16 years in the House since 2003.

He said that “I believe we should all rally round the party and give them the necessary support. I can’t continue with my ambition because the party has zoned the Senate President’s seat to my zone.

“I’m a loyal party man and I should be the one to be calling on my colleagues to support the party on this. I decided to drop my ambition and support Femi to emerge.

“If we’ll tell ourselves the truth, Femi is the most ranking among us, and he knows the job. He has been a Principal officer since 2007. You can see that he has all it takes.

“He led the opposition as the Minority Leader very well during the 7th Assembly and now we all can see how he has been able to bring us together as APC members in the majority party, being House Leader”.