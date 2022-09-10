Speeding drivers take the lives of a baby, pregnant woman, minor

Tragedy struck on Friday when a pregnant woman and a minor were crushed to death by a truck along the Abeokuta-Ibadan expressway in Ogun State. Also in Ondo, a speeding motorist killed a baby and injured others as it rammed into a shop at Ore in the Odigbo Local Government Area of the state

Our correspondent gathered that the truck laden with cement lost control and rammed into a building, killing two and injuring four other occupants of the building. The accident involved a DAF truck with registration number, BDJ 112 XF.

The spokesperson for the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi disclosed that the truck was traveling to Ibadan from Ewekoro when the driver lost control and rammed into the building.

Akinbiyi attributed the cause of the accident to speeding which made the driver lose control, ramming into the building.

He said police officers were deployed to the scene of the incident to prevent youths who were angered by the accident from causing chaos.

Akinbiyi disclosed that the corpses of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of the Odeda General Hospital.

He said, “Corpses of the pregnant woman and minor (male) have been deposited at the Odeda General Hospital morgue, while the remaining accident victims were rescued to Ajitola Hospital at Kila for medical treatment.

“There was a deployment of more policemen to calm the situation because of the angry villagers.

“This (accident) is a sad one, occurring back-to-back for the past three days across the state. The dead victims in this unfortunate incident were occupants of the building.

“While TRACE commiserates with the family of the deceased, articulated commiserates enjoined to avoid speeding and also maintain as well as service their vehicles as and when due to avoid these avoidable crashes.”

In the Ondo incident, a source disclosed that the vehicle, a Toyota Camry marked KSF 77 EZ rammed into the shop at Ore–Okitipupa road, killing the victims.

The driver of the car was said to have lost control of the car and veered off the road before ramming into the shop while trying to avoid hitting a motorcyclist.

The source said, “The accident was caused by speeding by the driver of the car. The driver was speeding, rammed into a shop and killed a baby, leaving others injured. The baby was sleeping in the shop before the unfortunate incident happened.

In his reaction, the Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ore, Mr Sikiru Alonge, while confirming the incident, said four persons were involved in the accident, explaining that three persons were injured while one person died on the spot.