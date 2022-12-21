STAKEHOLDERS BRAINSTORM ON EASE OF REMITTANCES IN ABUJA

Stakeholders in the Africa diaspora remittances began a two-day Regional

Consultative Meeting on Leveraging Remittances in Abuja.

The meeting being coordinated by the Africa Institute for Remittances

(AIR) in collaboration with Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM)

has as its theme: The Role of Regional Economic Committees (RECs),

Fintechs and Remittance Service Providers (RSPs) on promoting Integrated

Regional Approach.

It is an inclusive approach to bring all relevant stakeholders together

to examine the strategies and challenges of Diaspora Remittances in

Africa.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Sule Yakubu Bassi who represented the

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa

challenged the gathering to look into urgent needs as it relates to

diaspora remittances.

“The issue of the high cost of money transfers to Africa which is up to 8

percent, the issue of unrecorded transfers through informal channels

and the need to metamorphose diaspora remittances from social safety

nets to real investment for development”, he stressed.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has always valued and cherished the

Diaspora especially in terms of human capital resources and the positive

values they add to our Nation which makes them an important sector of

economic development, ” Bassi added.

Dr. Mohammed Tumala, Director of Statistics, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),

in his own opening remarks described the meeting as an avenue that will

open doors for the apex bank to interact with the Diaspora.

“We have studied the flow patterns of remittances from the side of

Nigeria. Now we need to understand the issues and challenges from the

side of the Diaspora to create enabling environment for their

contributions to National development,” he said.

Amadou Cisse, Executive Director, AIR, commended the Federal Government

of Nigeria through its Agency, NiDCOM for its commitment to remittance

development.

“The establishment of NiDCOM as well as the adoption of the National

Diaspora Policy are critical milestones that show the strong commitment

of the government to engage its diaspora for the social and economic

development of the economy. “

These are in perfect harmony with the current work of the AIR, ” he

stressed.

Cisse added that this inclusive approach of collaborating with key

stakeholders like Public Institutions, Private Sector Operators,

International Organisations, Diaspora Organisations, and other

stakeholders aims at providing the AU member states with the required

strategic tool to reap the potential benefits of remittances.

He noted that the active participation of the Diaspora in designing and

implementing development programs is considered one of the key

drivers towards attaining the institute’s objectives.

AIR is a specialized technical office of the African Union Commission

(AUC) established to assist AU member states.

Its mandate includes regulation of remittance, promoting reforms and

regulatory frameworks for remittances in the use of innovative

technologies to improve compilation and reporting systems as well as

leveraging diaspora resources for social development.