Stakeholders mourn ex-NNPC GMD, Baru

Stakeholders in the oil and gas sector, including Ndu Ughamadu, on Saturday mourned the passing of a former Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru.

Ughamadu, a former Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, described Baru death as a great loss to the oil and gas sector.

Baru died on May 29 and the development was confirmed by the current spokesman of the NNPC, Dr Kennie Obateru.

Ughamadu described Baru as his good boss and a pillar in the industry. “Dr Maikanti Baru was a nice and hardworking boss that discharged his official responsibilities with professionalism laced with fear of God.

“He achieved a lot for the oil industry and Nigeria at large and was one of the best GMDs of NNPC and one of the best bosses l worked with. A good man is gone! An intellectual library is gone beyond. May God rest his soul,” Ughamadu said

Also, the Gombe State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Muhammad Magaji, said on his twitter handle that the late Baru would be remembered for his commitment to nation building.

“We truly have lost a pillar and a devout Muslim. He served Nigeria meritoriously and did so much for his community. We pray that Allah grants him the highest level in Jannah, aameen.”

In his tribute, Prof. Wunmi Iledare, former President of the Nigerian Association of Energy Economists, said that Baru would be missed deeply in the energy sector.

“This world is a stage and everybody is a player. He has played his part to the best of his ability. May the good Lord comfort his family,” Iledare.

Baru was born in July 1959 in Misau, Bauchi State.

He died at the age of 60 years, after serving at the highest echelon of the NNPC from July 4, 2016 to July 7, 2019.

He attended Federal Government College, Jos, and graduated in 1978. Baru obtained his bachelor’s degree in engineering from the Ahmadu Bello University in 1982.

He obtained a doctorate degree in computer-aided engineering from the University of Sussex in England.