Steven Gerrard won’t be taking up offer to manage in Saudi Pro League

Steven Gerrard says he will not be taking up an offer to manage in the Saudi Pro League.

The 43-year-old former Rangers boss has been out of a job since he was sacked by Aston Villa in October.

Ex-Liverpool and England captain Gerrard was pictured in Saudi Arabia earlier in June and reportedly made an offer by Al-Ettifaq.

“I was invited over there to look at a potential offer, which I did,” he said.

Speaking on Channel 4 before England’s Euro 2024 Qualifier against North Macedonia, Gerrard added: “I have been analysing that over the last couple of days. But, as we stand right now, I won’t be taking that offer up.”

Gerrard led Villa to 13 wins from 40 games during his 11 months in charge, after arriving from Rangers in November 2021.

After ending his playing career in 2016, he took his first steps in senior management with Rangers in 2018 and led the club to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years.

Earlier in June, Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema became the latest high-profile player to join the Saudi Pro League after leaving Real Madrid for champions Al-Ittihad.

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Al Nassr in December, while several Premier League players have also been linked with a move this summer.