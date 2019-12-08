Stop heating up the polity, Bayelsa APC tells Gov. Dickson

Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has told the governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, to stop threatening the state and trying to raise tension following the electoral defeat of his candidate. The APC advised, instead, that Dickson should toe the path of democracy and rule of law by taking his grievances to the courts.

The party’s State Publicity Secretary, Doifie Buokoribo, expressed APC’s position in a statement released in Yenagoa on Sunday. It was amid successions of claims by Dickson after the loss of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate at the November 16 governorship election in the state, Senator Douye Diri.

Diri had lost to the APC candidate and Governor-Elect, Chief David Lyon, who won with over 70 per cent of the votes and defeated his opponent in six of the eight local government areas of the state.

The statement read, “In the last few weeks, since the overwhelming victory of our candidate at the November 16 governorship election, Chief David Lyon, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has inundated the state and, indeed, the country with wild allegations and inciting comments. He has screamed blue murder at all relevant institutions of state, from the electoral body to the security agencies, and the winning All Progressives Congress (APC). And he has absolved only himself and his section of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of blame.

“From his furious mind, Dickson has issued threats to the electorate in Bayelsa State and APC members, particularly, and he has boasted about his capacity to unleash violence and turn the state upside down.

“Dickson has displayed everything, but commitment to democratic ideals and legal processes of electoral conflict resolution.

“We, however, unequivocally state and also remind Dickson that the elections have been concluded and the Governor-Elect, Chief David Lyon, is only waiting to be sworn into office as the next Governor of Bayelsa State. And for those who feel aggrieved, like Dickson, there are constitutionally prescribed processes open to them to follow in trying to redress their grievances. Disparaging the institutions of state and inciting the public to violence are, certainly, not among the processes.

“Dickson is not a court of law, he should stop holding court on the governorship election. He cannot be the plaintiff and judge in a case in which he is an interested party. If he has grievances, the place to go is the electoral tribunal.

“Dickson is also not Bayelsa State, and he cannot claim to be voicing the opinion of the people, who have overwhelmingly spoken with their votes against his nearly eight years of misrule and mistreatment.

“The people of Bayelsa spoke on November 16 across political boundaries and the message was clear. Dickson must respect the voice of the people.”