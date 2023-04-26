Stranded Nigerians in Sudan leave for Egypt – NiDCOM

Stranded Nigerians in Sudan have begun movement from the country to Cairo, Egypt.

This was confirmed by the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on her twitter page @abikedabiri.

The NiDCOM boss disclosed that the students were being put on buses according to their states of origin. “For ease of conveying the students, they were put on the buses according to their states of origin” Dabiri-Erewa said.

It was not yet clear the number of Nigerians that have moved so far, but the NiDCOM Chair added that two more busses from another location (El-Razy University) were now ready to also depart, emphasizing that the first set took off from International University for Africa.

In the video posted by the NiDCOM boss, a student could be heard speaking in Hausa, but translated by our correspondent that, “This is the first of vehicles from the town Sudan to Cairo and to Nigeria. Now they are entering vehicles. These vehicles are for Kaduna, Taraba and Yobe people.

“The other cars are for Katsina and Kano. They will be bringing out the vehicle from inside the park. All are Kano people waiting for their vehicles to come. This is what is happening presently in a town in Sudan.”

Finally, Dabiri-Erewa said, “Our next update, by God’s grace, will be when they arrive their location. Please put them in prayers.”