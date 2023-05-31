Subsidy: Oshiomhole at Aso Rock as FG meets Labour leaders

The organised labour is currently meeting with the Federal Government representatives at the State House, Abuja.

The organised labour is led by the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Comrade Festus Osifo.

The meeting is holding at the Conference Hall of the Chief of Staff to the President.

In attendance are the former President of NLC and immediate past governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari, among others.

The meeting is holding after the announcement by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that subsidy on fuel had gone and new prices of the Premium Motor Spirit introduced by NNPCL.