Subsidy removal: Taraba declares free education for primary, secondary school students

Kefas Agbu, governor of Taraba, has declared free education in all government primary and secondary schools in the state.

Kefas, who spoke while on an assessment tour of primary and secondary schools in Wukari, his home town, said the policy takes effect from the next academic session.

The governor said the decision will help to cushion the effects of the removal of the petrol subsidy.

The governor added that his administration would immediately embark on a massive renovation of most of the schools to enable them to meet the demands of modern-day education.

The governor had earlier declared a state of emergency on primary and secondary education in Taraba.

On Wednesday, he announced the reduction of the Taraba State University fees by 50 percent to alleviate the impact of subsidy removal.

“Let me announce to you that by the next academic session, the state government will take responsibility for the school fees and all of you will attend school free of charge,” Kefas said.

“We will continue to support you to have access to qualitative education for the brighter future of our state.”

Daniel Nuhu, a zonal director of education, commended Kefas for making out time to personally assess the condition of public schools in the state.

Nuhu noted that the free education and renovation of primary and secondary schools would help in turning around the fortunes of the less privileged in the state and grant them equal access to quality education.