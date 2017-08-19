Sultan directs Muslims to watch out for new moon of Dhulhajj

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged Muslims to watch out for the new moon of Dhulhajj 1438AH from Tuesday Aug. 22.

The Sultan said this in a statement issued by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto on Saturday.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Tuesday August 22, which is equivalent to 29th day of Zulki’ida 1438AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Dhulhajj.

“Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon on Tuesday and report its sighting to the nearest district or village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,’’ he said.

The Sultan prayed to Allah to help all Muslims in the discharge of their religious duty.