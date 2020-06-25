Suspected serial rapist arrested for ‘defiling’ three-month-old baby

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested Ahmady Yaro, a 27-year-old man, for allegedly defiling a three-month-old baby and three other minors in Nasarawa state.

Bisi Olugboyega, NSCDC deputy commandant of the state command who paraded the suspect on Wednesday, said Yaro perpetrated the act on May 27.

Olugboyega said the three-month-old baby is Yaro’s fourth victim and was defiled in Adogi community of Lafia east development area where the other victims reside.

The victim, said to have been unable to defecate properly since the incident, has reportedly undergone three surgeries to enable her to defecate.

Yaro’s victims are said to be between the ages of three months and one and a half years.

He was to have been arrested two years ago by the community for the same offence but was released without the involvement of security agencies

The suspect, who said he cannot explain how it happened, pleaded for mercy.

“Me too I don’t know what made me begin such an act. I won’t do it again. It was the work of the devil that made me commit the act,” he said.

Maimuna Aliyu, mother of the victim, asked that justice be served.

“We got the information that he was the one but since he wasn’t apprehended we were mute. Since the government has arrested him and he confessed to the crime, they should help by giving him the punishment he deserves,” she said.