Sylvanus Nsofor, Nigeria’s ambassador to US, dies at 85

Sylvanus Nsofor, Nigeria’s ambassador to the US, is dead.

The 85-year-old diplomat passed away on Thursday at a hospital in Maryland in the US.

A native of Imo state, Nsofor’s appointment in 2017 sparked off controversy owing to his age.

The senate rejected his nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari, hinging its decision on the recommendation of the foreign affairs committee.

Monsurat ‎Sunmonu, chairperson of the committee, had also said ‎Nsofor did not perform well at the screening exercise.

Nsofor, a retired judge, failed to recite the national anthem when he appeared before the lawmakers.

In July, Buhari renewed the appointments of 12 non-career ambassadors. But he did not renew those of Nsofor and George Oguntade, Nigeria’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Nsofor was born on March 17, 1935. He was appointed a judge in 1977 and he spent 28 years in his legal career. He also taught law at the Holborn College of Law in London‎.