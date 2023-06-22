Tackle corruption with asset declaration – Ex-Ghanaian President Mahama urges Tinubu

Former Ghanaian President, John Mahama, has urged President Bola Tinubu to tackle corruption with asset declaration.

Mahama made this appeal in his keynote presentation, titled, “Asset Valuation As A Global Anti-Corruption Tool:- The Nigeria Experience” at the 53rd Annual Conference of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers held in Ilorin, Kwara State Capital on Thursday.

According to him, corruption is a cankerworm that retards the progress of a nation.

He said corruption must be fought headlong whether it occurs in the public or private sector adding that corruption grows as a result of the failure of the instructions that are established to fight it.

Mahama stated, “Corruption is a global challenge that hinders economic development, diverts investments from infrastructure, institutions, and social services, and undermines efforts to achieve other country-specific development goals and targets.”

The former Ghanaian President explained that those who signed contracts documents that produce bad infrastructures have contributed to the destruction of the economy.

He urged all stakeholders in Nigeria and the African sub-region to rise and defeat corruption in all its ramifications.

He also urged Nigerians to support government efforts and ensure transparency in the fight against corruption in all sectors of the economy.

He also called for the use of the asset declaration mechanism to fight corruption.

Mahama said, “The international community has embarked on a global anti-corruption fight across several sectors, including real estate.

“Real estate asset and property valuation are a critical factor in asset investment decision-making and a vital tool for the global fight against corruption.

“Considering the enormity of the consequences of perversely attributed values to assets, asset valuation deservedly demands and requires increased attention from critical actors, such as the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers.

“Our fragile financial intermediation systems’ security and growth face significant risks from poorly done asset valuation.

“To remain relevant in pursuing economic and social progress and distributive justice and equity, you as professionals must rise to the occasion and create a more responsive regime to aid Africa’s renaissance and growth. You must work to build Africa as a centre of excellence in the asset valuation space.”